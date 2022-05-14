Minor League box scores, May 13

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Postponed
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres)
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 5:35 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), 3:00 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader vs. Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 5:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres), 5:00 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
