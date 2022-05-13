Good morning, baseball fans.

Happy Friday! The San Francisco Giants are headed to Missouri today as they prepare to take on the St. Louis Cardinals once again.

Some news broke yesterday during the off-day. The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Tyler Beede off of waivers. The Giants designated Beede for assignment last week. After nearly a decade in the organization, Beede was never quite able to stick at the big league level.

Drafted by the Giants in the first round in 2014, Beede debuted for the Giants in 2018, pitching 7.2 innings in two starts with an 8.22 ERA (4.33 FIP). Beede was part of the rotation for the 2019 season, starting 22 games, with a 5.08 ERA, 5.03 FIP, with 113 strikeouts, but also 46 walks.

Unfortunately, Tommy John surgery in 2020 and subsequent injuries during his rehab time with Triple-A Sacramento set him back and he wasn’t able to find success with the organization again. Hopefully he finds a fresh start and lots of success with the Pirates.

In other news, although the Seattle Mariners had just traded Mike Ford to the Giants for cash considerations, the Giants have now traded him back to the Mariners, presumably for the same cash considerations. Seems like a bit of a rules skirt. Do I understand why they did it? Sure. But it’s kind of a cruddy thing to do to the guy. And that kind of roster churn and the effect it has the people involved is an aspect of the game I do not enjoy.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Cardinals will play each other again tonight at 5:15 pm PT.