The San Francisco Giants head to Busch Stadium tonight to take on the St. Louis Cardinals to kick off a three-game series tonight.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Logan Webb, making his seventh start of the season. Webb enters tonight’s game with a 3.82 ERA, 2.67 FIP, with 27 strikeouts to eight walks in 35.1 innings pitched. Webb has not been as sharp as he was in his dominant season last year, averaging three runs in each of his last four starts, but he’s mostly been picked up by big numbers from the offense.

A week ago, that was a tall order for the Giants, as they faced tonight’s Cardinals starter, right-hander Jordan Hicks. Hicks kept the Giants to two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 4.1 innings.

But a week ago, the Giants were a different team, so it might be a different story against Hicks tonight. He enters tonight’s game with a 3.78 ERA, 4.50 FIP, with 18 strikeouts to 10 walks in 16.2 innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr., RF Brandon Belt, 1B Wilmer Flores, 3B Joc Pederson, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Brandon Crawford, SS Luis González, LF Curt Casali, C

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Cardinals

Tommy Edman, 2B Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Nolan Arenado, 3B Juan Yepez, DH Dylan Carlson, RF Tyler O’Neill, LF Brendan Donovan, SS Harrison Bader, CF Andrew Krizner, C

P: Jordan Hicks, RHP

Game #32

Who: San Francisco Giants (19-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-13)

Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

When: 5:15 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM