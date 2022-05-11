Giants trade for infielder Donovan Walton

The San Francisco Giants apparently love making trades with the Seattle Mariners, as they made their third of the season on Wednesday. And this one is the most serious. Instead of sending out cash, as with the two prior trades, the Giants sent a notable prospect, right-handed starting pitcher Prelander Berroa, in exchange for left-handed hitting infielder (and occasional outfielder) Donovan Walton.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Walton, who will report to AAA Sacramento, the Giants designated for assignment first baseman Mike Ford ... who was recently acquired in a trade with, yes, the Mariners.

The Giants either really like Walton, or are feeling pessimistic about Tommy La Stella’s return and felt the need to find a lefty infielder, because giving up Berroa is no small thing. Berroa, who was acquired from the Minnesota Twins in the Sam Dyson trade, is currently in High-A, where he has a 0.68 ERA and a 2.44 FIP. He just turned 22, and was listed by Fangraphs as the team’s No. 42 prospect. He was the No. 31 prospect in our Community Prospect List.

Walton, a 27 year old, has made brief MLB appearances in each of the last four seasons, hitting .196/.260/.315 in 102 plate appearances. In AAA this year he’s hitting .294/.368/.510, with as many walks as strikeouts. Last year in AAA, in a larger sample size, he had 35 walks to 36 strikeouts in 334 plate appearances. Very Giantsy.

Ford played just one game for the Giants, and hit 1-4 but knocked in a pair of runs. He was hitless in three games with AAA Sacramento, though he drew six walks in just 13 plate appearances.