The San Francisco Giants will attempt a sweep to close out this three-day series against the Colorado Rockies today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 4.80 ERA, 2.22 FIP, with 22 strikeouts to six walks in 15 innings of work. His last start was against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

He’ll be facing off against Chad Kuhl, who enters today’s game with a 1.82 ERA, 3.39 FIP with 22 strikeouts to nine walks in 29.2 innings pitched. His last start was against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in which he allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

The Giants haven’t faced Kuhl too often, but players to watch are Joc Pederson and Austin Slater, who have each hit a home run off of him.

Also, Evan Longoria is back!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. — RF Brandon Belt — 1B Evan Longoria — 3B Joc Pederson — DH Mike Yastrzemski — CF Thairo Estrada — 2B Brandon Crawford — SS Luis González — LF Joey Bart — C

P: Alex Cobb

Rockies

Connor Joe — 1B José Iglesias — SS Charlie Blackmon — RF C.J. Cron — DH Ryan McMahon — 3B Yonathan Daza — CF Sam Hilliard — LF Garrett Hampson — 2B Dom Núñez — C

P: Chad Kuhl

Game #31

Who: San Francisco Giants (18-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-14)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 12:45 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN