Good morning, baseball fans!

There were a couple of cool stories that came out yesterday that I wanted to talk about. The first is that MLB and the city of London have formed a long-term partnership that will include regular season MLB games happening in London in 2023, 2024 and 2025, this goes along with other efforts to grow the fan base in Europe as well, including fan events.

My dream would be for the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets end up playing in one of these games, forcing me to finally travel to Europe to visit my Mets fan friend from Norway. Unlikely? Sure. But I can hope.

In other cool news, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be joining other teams around baseball in wearing custom on-field Pride hats for LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium this year. Additionally, when they visit the Giants on June 11th, both teams will take the field at Oracle Park wearing their Pride hats.

As someone in the community, there is a lot that can be said about performative allyship from The Brands during Pride Month that I’m not really going to get into. Perhaps there’s a lot of that going on with Pride-themed events and gear in baseball, but I like it. Is it pandering? Yeah, but like it’s inclusive pandering. So I’ll take it.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of three against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 6:45 pm PT.