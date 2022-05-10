The San Francisco Giants face off against the Colorado Rockies again tonight at Oracle Park for game two of this three game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Wood, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.38 ERA, 4.05 FIP, with 26 strikeouts to seven walks in 24.2 innings pitched. His last start was against the Dodgers last Wednesday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks in 5.1 innings.

He’ll be facing off against Antonio Senzatela, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.75 ERA, 4.32 FIP, with seven strikeouts to five walks in 24 innings pitched. His last start was against the Nationals last Thursday, in which he allowed three runs on seven hits, with one strikeout and two walks in 4.1 innings pitched.

Brandon Belt will be a player to watch in tonight’s game, in 20 at-bats against Senzatela, Belt has a .450 average against him.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF Brandon Belt, 1B Mike Yastrzemski, CF Joc Pederson, DH Thairo Estrada, 2B Brandon Crawford, SS Mauricio Dubón, 3B Luis González, LF Curt Casali, C

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Rockies

Connor Joe, DH José Iglesias, SS Charlie Blackmon, RF C.J. Cron, 1B Elias Díaz, C Ryan McMahon, 3B Yonathan Daza, CF Garrett Hampson, 2B Sam Hilliard, LF

P: Antonio Senzatela, RHP

Game #30

Who: San Francisco Giants (17-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-13)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN