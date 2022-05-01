It’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals.

The Giants are welcoming righty Alex Cobb back to the mound for the first time since April 19. In his first two starts of the year, Cobb amassed a 4.82 ERA but a 0.71 FIP, with 14 strikeouts to two walks in 9.1 innings.

He’s up against righty Josiah Gray, who was one of the headlining players that the Nationals received when they traded Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gray has a 4.05 ERA and a 3.87 FIP, with 28 strikeouts to 10 walks in 20 innings.

Go get ‘em, Giants.

Game #22

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 1:05 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: N/A

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN