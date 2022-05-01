 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, April 30

A round up of box scores from the San Francisco Giants affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Albuquerque Isotopes, 12:35 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Bowie Baysox, 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Tri-City Dust Devils, 1:30 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 1:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

