We got some late breaking news Saturday night from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic, who is reporting that a source informed him that one of the top prospects for the San Francisco Giants, outfielder Heliot Ramos, is expected to be called up and in Sunday’s lineup against the Miami Marlins.

Ramos was a first round draft pick in 2017, and he started the year (briefly) with the Sacramento River Cats in order to continue his development. Though it was estimated that he would make his major league debut at some point this season, it was not necessarily expected that that would take place three games into the season.

Be that as it may, Ramos had already been having a strong start to the minor league season, and was pulled from Saturday’s game in early innings.

It has not been officially announced by the organization, but there’s no reason not to believe Pavlovic’s reporting so we’re going to go ahead and assume it’s correct. Which actually raises more questions (that may or may not have already been answered by the time you read this, considering how late it is!).

Ramos is already on the 40-man roster, so no moves need to be made there. But there will need to be a corresponding move from the active roster. Which, given the late hour of the news breaking, raises some concerns about possible injuries that weren’t immediately known postgame. At least that’s the first thing that jumps to mind. Especially with the Marlins in town (death fog, etc.)

Or it could be Farhan Zaidi being Farhan Zaidi and beginning the roster churn early. Moving on from a player this early in the season seems a bit extreme. But as we have previously covered, due to the expanded rosters, options used in April will not count toward the new cap. So Zaidi might be using that leeway now to shuffle people around and see what sticks.

Either way, I’m excited to see Ramos make his debut. Sunday’s game just became must watch television.