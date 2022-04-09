 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minor League box scores, April 8

A round up of box scores from the San Francisco Giants affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, to provide the schedule for today’s games, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros), 6:37 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 10:05 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...