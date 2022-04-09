Minor League box scores, April 8

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, to provide the schedule for today’s games, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Bowie Baysox (Orioles)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Everett AquaSox (Mariners)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Modesto Nuts (Mariners)
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros), 6:37 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 10:05 a.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
Loading comments...