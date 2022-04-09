I hope you’re all good and recovered from the San Francisco Giants ridiculous 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins yesterday, because we have to do that 161 more times. Well not that, per se, though I’d certainly be fine with it. But, you know ... play games 161 more times.

Those next 161 start today, in game two of the three-game set.

The Giants are turning things over to their biggest free agent acquisition of the offseason, left-hander Carlos Rodón. He’s looking to build on an absurd career year in 2021, in which he finished eighth in the Majors in WAR despite pitching just 132.2 innings. He struck out 12.55 batters per nine innings, while allowing just 2.44 walks. He’s an ace, Giants fans, so get excited.

He’ll go against righty Pablo López, who had a lovely 2021 in which he posted a 3.07 ERA, a 3.29 FIP, and had 115 strikeouts to 26 walks in 102.2 innings.

Make it two straight to open the year, Giants.

Game #2

Who: San Francisco Giants (1-0) vs. Miami Marlins (0-1)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM