The San Francisco Giants opened the season in dramatic fashion on Friday night, beating the Miami Marlins 6-5 in 10 innings. The game featured everything, including (but not limited to) a ninth-inning blown leading, a ninth-inning comeback, and a walk-off play at the plate.

You probably have seen the highlights a million times by now, like Brandon Belt’s boat arrival and offensive greatness, Joey Bart’s towering first-career dinger, Thairo Estrada’s game-tying home run, Logan Webb’s brilliance, and Darin Ruf’s first-to-home chug on Austin Slater’s walk-off double.

But let’s soak in some of the aftermath from a team that took only a few hours to cement themselves as one of our all-time favorite Giants squads.

Items strewn about the Giants' postgame victory clubhouse: metallic streamers, paper confetti, fake $100 bills and a large orange car wash wind sock man. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 9, 2022

Ruf on scoring from first base for the game-winning run: "There was no extra gear. It was probably downshifting more than anything" pic.twitter.com/GwDAmkAqFK — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 9, 2022

Two things: Brandon Belt entered on a boat. And the losing pitcher was Anthony Bass.



Belt: “Bass always lose when I’m around.” — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 9, 2022

Ruf says the Giants were completely surprised by Belt's boat entrance pic.twitter.com/vKOshNEBUv — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 9, 2022

Austin Slater on Darin Ruf chugging around to score the winning run: “Never a doubt. He unhitched the trailer and got there.” — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 9, 2022

Brandon Belt said Giants approached him with boat plan last week and “I said yes for some reason.” He called it a huge honor to throw out first pitch and said he felt pressure to have a big game after that. “You can’t come in on a boat and not do something.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 9, 2022

Craw celebrating the win with his kids pic.twitter.com/ZvGzNbB3wq — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 9, 2022

These dudes are the absolute best.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants have two more games against the Miami Marlins this weekend, with each of them being at 1:05 p.m. PT.