 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Weekend BP: Soaking in a perfect Opening Day

We’re still enjoying that one.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
MLB: Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants opened the season in dramatic fashion on Friday night, beating the Miami Marlins 6-5 in 10 innings. The game featured everything, including (but not limited to) a ninth-inning blown leading, a ninth-inning comeback, and a walk-off play at the plate.

You probably have seen the highlights a million times by now, like Brandon Belt’s boat arrival and offensive greatness, Joey Bart’s towering first-career dinger, Thairo Estrada’s game-tying home run, Logan Webb’s brilliance, and Darin Ruf’s first-to-home chug on Austin Slater’s walk-off double.

But let’s soak in some of the aftermath from a team that took only a few hours to cement themselves as one of our all-time favorite Giants squads.

These dudes are the absolute best.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants have two more games against the Miami Marlins this weekend, with each of them being at 1:05 p.m. PT.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...