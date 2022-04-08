Good morning, baseball fans!

/”Centerfield” by John Fogerty plays aggressively loud in the distance.

Welcome to another season of San Francisco Giants baseball! I’ll admit, there were points during this offseason/lockout where I started to think it would never arrive, but it’s finally here!

We’ve got Logan Webb on the mound today as the Giants get an Opening Day at home, for a change. There’s not a lot more you can ask for!

Even if I can’t watch it, I’m looking forward to hearing the dulcet tones of Jon Miller and Dave Flemming on my radio at work. Meanwhile, everyone who’s lucky enough to be somewhere they can watch it will get the pleasure of listening to the national treasures that are Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the television broadcast.

Despite my ongoing petition to get Opening Day deemed a national holiday, the games still tend to occur while I’m at work, so I don’t have a lot of traditions, other than making sure my MLB Audio subscription is active. But pre-pandemic, I used to try to go out to lunch at a place that had the game playing so I could catch the first couple of innings, at least.

What are some of your favorite Opening Day traditions or memories?

What time do the Giants play today?

There will be Giants baseball today! They welcome the Miami Marlins to town for a three-game series, starting today at 1:35pm PT!