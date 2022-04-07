2022 Opening Day Roster

In exciting news, a day before their first game, the San Francisco Giants have officially released their Opening Day 2022 roster:

Rosters are expanded to 28 players through the month of April, before returning to the usual 26 players on May 1st. Let’s briefly preview each category:

Starting Pitchers

Alex Cobb (RHP)

Anthony DeSclafani (RHP)

Logan Webb (RHP)

Carlos Rodón (LHP)

Alex Wood (LHP)

Long-Relief Pitchers

Tyler Beede (RHP)

Sam Long (LHP)

Relievers

John Brebbia (RHP)

Camilo Doval (RHP)

Dominic Leone (RHP)

Zack Littell (RHP)

Tyler Rogers (RHP)

José Álvarez (LHP)

Jarlín Garcia (LHP)

Jake McGee (LHP)

Catchers

Joey Bart (RHB, C)

Curt Casali (RHB, C)

Infielders

Brandon Belt (LHB, 1B/LF)

Brandon Crawford (LHB, SS)

Mauricio Dubón (RHB, 2B/SS/CF)

Thairo Estrada (RHB, 2B/SS/3B)

Wilmer Flores (RHB, 2B/3B/1B)

Luke Williams (RHB, IF/OF)

Outfielders

Steven Duggar (LHB, CF)

Joc Pederson (LHB, OF)

Darin Ruf (RHB, DH/1B/LF)

Austin Slater (RHB, OF/1B)

Mike Yastrzemski (LHB, RF)

Summary

The only major surprises on the roster are Luke Williams beating out Jason Vosler for the bench IF spot, but likely Williams’ versatility and his superior performance in spring training (.915 OPS to Vosler’s .455) made this an easy choice as the Giants wait for Evan Longoria and Tommy La Stella to return from the IL. Tyler Beede also made the cut, but he's out of options and the Giants likely want to give him one last chance before exposing him to waivers.

Three of the Giants’ major players from 2021 are starting the season on the 10-day IL: Evan Longoria, LaMonte Wade Jr., and Tommy La Stella (all retroactive to April 4). These three moves likely allowed Mauricio Dubón, Steven Duggar, and the aforementioned Williams to make the roster. In absence of those three, it’ll be exciting to watch these young guys prove themselves.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Opening Day!