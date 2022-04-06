Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants are starting to narrow down their 2022 Opening Day roster, and one of their former Opening Day starting pitchers has found a new home, of sorts.

Johnny Cueto was that starter for the 2020 season. There was a pandemic raging, the season had been delayed, and it was the first Opening Day since former ace and forever folk hero Madison Bumgarner signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cueto on the mound was a bit of the familiar that people craved.

Sadly, Cueto won’t be on any major league rosters for this year’s Opening Day. He’ll start the season on a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox, in a deal reportedly worth up to $4.2 million, based on the amount of time he ends up playing with the major league club.

I’m always sad to see a beloved player leave the team, but Cueto was something else entirely. The years between 2016 and 2020 were dark and full of terrors.

Cueto was a rare bright spot, even if injuries shortened the amount of time we got to watch him play. From his personality and passion, to the shimmy and smile, to the social media presence and the competitive spirit. Cueto was a joy to have on the team and will be missed.

I’ll never forget how absolutely dominant he was in 2016, and how much fun he brought to this team. Fare thee well, forever Giant.

Share your favorite Johnny Cueto memories, gifs, clips, pictures, etc. in the comments.

How many days until Opening Day?

Two! I mean, technically MLB Opening Day is tomorrow, but the Giants have a day off. For reasons. But Fridays are more fun anyway.