Good morning, baseball fans!

Opening Day is this week and there’s a lot to be excited about! But first, let’s take a look at some news and notes from over the weekend:

Joey Bart, Dodger-slayer

The San Francisco Giants pummeled the Los Angeles Dodgers in Saturday’s spring training game. And sure, it’s spring training and the wins don’t matter. But any win over the Dodgers is a moral victory so it counts, in my opinion.

Hero of the day was Joey Bart, who went 3-for-3 with three RBI, knocked in on a three-run shot in the seventh inning to lock in the final score. He’s ready.

Alex Wood announces he and his wife are expecting their first child in September

Wood took to social media on Sunday to announce that he and his wife, Suzanna Villarreal Wood, are expecting their first child this September. A hearty congratulations to the pair!

BABY WOOD COMING SEPTEMBER 2022!! https://t.co/BJ4yNf28cp — Alex Wood (@Awood45) April 3, 2022

Hunter Pence will be joining the Giants’ broadcasting crew for some road games

We previously wrote about Pence joining MLB Network, but it was discussed over the weekend that he will also be joining Shawn Estes and Javier López in broadcasting some of the road games, in Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper’s absence.

Also: Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow will work 103 games together, including all home games. Their select road games will be done in studio. Dave Flemming and Jon Miller will be able to travel for radio again. Hunter Pence, Javier Lopez and Shawn Estes will split other road games. — Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) April 1, 2022

Further Reading

I’d like to leave you all with this piece by Maria Guardado of MLB.com about Giants minor leaguers choosing to overcome the language barrier. Many Spanish-speaking players had already been learning English to better communicate with their peers. The organization’s manager of education and cultural development, Laura Núñez, has implemented a voluntary course for English-speaking players to do the same, and it’s been a hit so far. I highly recommend the read.

How many days until Opening Day?

FOUR! WE CAN COUNT THEM ON ONE HAND!

Happy Monday, everyone!