 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

4/30 Gamethread: Giants vs. Nationals

Logan Webb vs. Joan Adon.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Giants pitcher Logan Webb throws a pitch against the Nationals on April 24 Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

It’s weekend baseball time, and the San Francisco Giants once again find themselves facing the Washington Nationals.

And they’re turning to the dude at the top of their rotation: right-handed pitcher Logan Webb. In four starts this year, Webb has a 2.96 ERA and a 2.82 FIP, with 17 strikeouts to 5 walks in 24.1 innings. His last start came against Washington, and he allowed 7 hits, 1 walk, and 3 earned runs in 6.2 innings, with 6 strikeouts.

He’s up against the same pitcher he battled in that game: righty Joan Adon, who has a 6.98 ERA, a 5.81 FIP, and 16 strikeouts to 10 walks in 19.1 innings. In that game, Adon pitched 4 innings and allowed 6 hits, 1 walk, and 5 earned runs, with 3 strikeouts.

Go Giants!

Game #21

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 1:05 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...