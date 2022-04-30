It’s weekend baseball time, and the San Francisco Giants once again find themselves facing the Washington Nationals.

And they’re turning to the dude at the top of their rotation: right-handed pitcher Logan Webb. In four starts this year, Webb has a 2.96 ERA and a 2.82 FIP, with 17 strikeouts to 5 walks in 24.1 innings. His last start came against Washington, and he allowed 7 hits, 1 walk, and 3 earned runs in 6.2 innings, with 6 strikeouts.

He’s up against the same pitcher he battled in that game: righty Joan Adon, who has a 6.98 ERA, a 5.81 FIP, and 16 strikeouts to 10 walks in 19.1 innings. In that game, Adon pitched 4 innings and allowed 6 hits, 1 walk, and 5 earned runs, with 3 strikeouts.

Go Giants!

Game #21

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 1:05 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN