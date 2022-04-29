Welcome to a weird one, folks.

The odds are that you will not be watching tonight’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals. Because it’s only available on Apple TV+. So unless you already have that, or are willing to shell out the money for yet another streaming service splintering away at the ability to watch baseball games, then you’ll be listening to the radio for this one. Or doing something fun with your Friday night, I’m not the boss of you.

Anyway, tonight’s game will feature a match-up between Alex Wood and Aaron Sanchez.

Sanchez, who was with the Giants last season, has only started one game this season, and it was last Saturday against the Giants. He allowed four runs on six hits with one strikeout and one walk in four and a third innings.

Wood enters tonight’s game with a 2.51 ERA, 3.69 FIP with 16 strikeouts to four walks in 14.1 innings pitched. His last start, and you won’t believe this (read: sarcasm), was also last Saturday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts to one walk in five innings.

Additional notes: Joc Pederson’s MRI came back, it’s a Grade I Adductor Strain (same thing Alex Cobb had), so he is going to be day to day for a few days to see if it improves before they make a decision on whether or not to send him on the IL. Dominic Leone is unfortunately joining Mike Yastrzemski and Zack Littell on the Covid-19 IL. Steven Duggar also tested positive, but he was already on the 60-day IL.

Which is part of why there will be no media in the clubhouse this weekend, as they are the latest in a string of Covid-19 cases amongst team members, coaching staff and around the organization, which also includes public address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon, who will miss this series.

To help with the Covid crunch, the Giants have called up Mauricio Llovera and Jason Krizan, who will be making his major league debut after 1,100+ minor league games, starting in left field. Jakob Junis has been optioned so that he can get another start in, but will likely return soon.

No lineups were posted as of the time this had to be scheduled, so if you’d like to post them in the comments, please do!

Game #20

Who: San Francisco Giants (13-6) vs. Washington Nationals (6-15)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 7:15 pm PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Apple TV+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN