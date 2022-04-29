Good morning, baseball fans!

We’re back with some injury updates for our injured and ailing San Francisco Giants players.

Most likely to be returning to the team soonest would be Mike Yastrzemski, who tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend. He can begin taking PCR tests today and if he tests negative two days in a row, would be able to return to the team.

Next up is LaMonte Wade, Jr. who has been getting some time with Triple-A Sacramento. There’s no explicit time table for his return, the Giants want him to ramp up with the River Cats. But it seems likely that, if that goes well over the next week or so, we would see Wade back with the team.

Unfortunately, as one Giant beleaguered by a groin injury (Alex Cobb) is set to return to the team as soon as this weekend, another Giant beleaguered by a groin injury (Joc Pederson) could potentially be headed to the injured list. Pederson was going to be getting an MRI yesterday, so I would assume we will hear the results of that soon.

With regards to Tommy La Stella who has missed time due to an Achilles injury, there’s a loose timeline for him to begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week. And finally, Evan Longoria, who is roughly five weeks recovered from his finger surgery, and could begin a rehab assignment of his own shortly after La Stella.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off another series against the Washington Nationals tonight at 7:15pm PT.