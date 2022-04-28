Jaylin Davis claimed off of waivers by Red Sox

Jaylin Davis’ time with the San Francisco Giants has officially come to an end. A few days after the outfielder was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott, he was claimed by the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox assigned the right-handed hitter to their AAA squad.

The #RedSox today claimed OF Jaylin Davis off waivers from the San Francisco Giants and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 28, 2022

The Giants acquired Davis in 2019 when they sent reliever Sam Dyson to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed starting pitcher prospects Kai-Wei Teng (currently in AA Richmond) and Prelander Berroa (currently in High-A Eugene). Davis made his MLB debut shortly thereafter, but struggled. He appeared briefly with the Giants in 2020 and 2021 and continued to struggled. In 68 plate appearances with the Giants he hit .159/.221/.270, with 2 home runs, 4 walks, and 18 strikeouts.

His numbers in the Minors were often electric, particularly in 2019 when he hit .333/.419/.686 with Sacramento. But he has had a serious issue with striking out, which is something the Giants publicly stated he needed to fix and, unfortunately, the fix has yet to come.

Hopefully he’ll find more success in Boston than he did in San Francisco. He’ll be the second former Giant on the Red Sox roster, joining Christian Arroyo. Former Giants: they’re everywhere!

And while his time with the Giants wasn’t particularly successful, we’ll always have the great memory of his first career big league home run, which happened to be a walk off.