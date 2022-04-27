Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans. A lot of small things happened with the Giants on Tuesday that I didn’t get around to writing about then, so here we are now, filling you in.

First up, the Giants made a move prior to their game with the Oakland A’s, placing right-handed reliever Zack Littell on the Injured List, and calling up fellow right-handed reliever Kervin Castro, who made his MLB debut in 2021 and stuck around on the postseason roster after impressing.

The Giants made the following roster moves prior to tonight’s game:



• RHP Zack Littell placed on the Injured List

• RHP Kervin Castro (#76) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 27, 2022

The Giants beat reporters noted that the team did not list a cause for Littell’s placement on the Injured List, which usually means it’s COVID-related. Hopefully he’s OK.

Speaking of right-handed pitchers, we have an update on Anthony DeSclafani, who was placed on the IL after his April 21 start with ankle inflammation. The bad news is that his ankle has been causing issues for about eight months now ... the good news is that he won’t need any surgery.

Anthony DeSclafani (right ankle inflammation) says doctors recommended 2-3 weeks rest. No structural damage, no surgery. Hopes to throw a bit next week. Ankle has been bothering him since last August. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) April 26, 2022

In better news, third baseman Evan Longoria appears to be ahead of schedule. His original timeline had him returning sometime around mid-May, but he’s hoping to begin a rehab assignment next week. His addition to this lineup sure would be nice.

Evan Longoria says his recovery is progressing well. He’s optimistic that he’ll at least be able to do everything full speed, if not head out on a rehab assignment, by sometime next week. — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) April 26, 2022

And, while we’re on the topic of rehab assignments, outfielder and first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. had a hit for AAA Sacramento on Tuesday, in his second game of a rehab assignment. Adding that left-handed bat to the lineup could be a wonderful thing.

And finally, it wouldn’t be a Giants day without an acquisition, and the Giants announced that they had traded cash considerations to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for 25-year old corner infielder Kevin Padlo, who will report to Sacramento.

The Giants announced that they acquired infielder Kevin Padlo from the Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. Padlo will report to Triple-A Sacramento. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) April 27, 2022

Padlo, a right-handed hitter, made his MLB debut in 2021, but received just 15 plate appearances between the Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays. He’s struggled this year in AAA, hitting .173/.317/.327, good for just a 74 wRC+. But last year with the Mariners AAA team he hit .298/.388/.596, good for a 138 wRC+, and in 2019 with the Rays AAA team he hit .290/.400/.595, good for a 151 wRC+ while being just 22 years old. So there’s plenty of talent tucked away if the Giants can tap into it.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants conclude their two-game Battle of the Bay showdown with the Oakland A’s at 6:45 p.m. PT.

If you’re going to the game, be warned that the Golden State Warriors host a playoff game just a few blocks away at 7:00 p.m.