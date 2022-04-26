Prior to the 2020 season, when MLB decided to increase active roster sizes from 25 players to 26, a rule was set that limited the amount of pitchers a team could carry. Of those 26 roster spots, only 13 were allowed to be pitchers.

So far we’ve yet to see that rule actually take place. It was temporarily dropped in both 2020 and 2021 as part of the COVID protocols, and MLB made some early season alterations to roster rules this year to make up for the lockout-shortened Spring Training.

The initial plan for 2022 was to expand active rosters to 28 players with no pitcher limits until May 2, at which point it would drop back to 26 players, and a maximum of 13 pitchers. The league is sticking with the reduced active roster size on that date, but, with most of the league’s pitchers still working up their arm strength, MLB is delaying the limitation of arms. Kind of, at least.

When roster sizes shrink on May 2, teams will be limited to a maximum of 14 pitchers. It will stay that way for four weeks, and on May 29 the originally-scheduled 13-pitcher maximum will finally kick in. Allegedly.

The Giants currently have 15 pitchers on their active roster: starters Carlos Rodón, Logan Webb, and Alex Wood, and relievers José Álvarez, John Brebbia, Camilo Doval, Jarlín García, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell, Yunior Marte, Jake McGee, and Tyler Rogers, and long relievers/spot starters Tyler Beede, Jakob Junis, and Sammy Long. Another two starters, Alex Cobb and Anthony DeSclafani, are currently on the 10-day Injured List.

So far this season only seven starting pitchers — Webb being one of them — have recorded an out in the eighth inning of a game. On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers Walker Buehler pitched a complete game shutout, becoming the first starter to appear in the ninth inning of a game this season.