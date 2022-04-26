The San Francisco Giants welcome the Oakland Athletics to Oracle Park tonight as the two kick off the first leg of the Bay Bridge Series.

The Giants are finally home from a long, but ultimately quite successful road trip, but they sent today’s starting pitcher, Carlos Rodón, home a day early so he would be rested for his start. Rodón has been fantastic this season so far. In his first three starts, he’s only allowed two runs on eight hits, with 29 strikeouts to six walks in 17 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against right hander Daulton Jefferies, a Northern California native and graduate of UC Berkeley. Jefferies has also had a strong start to the season, in his first three starts, he’s allowed only two runs on 12 hits, with nine strikeouts and three walks in 15 innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Joc Pederson, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, DH Luis González Thairo Estrada, 2B Jason Vosler, 3B Joey Bart, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

A’s

Tony Kemp, DH Sheldon Neuse, 3B Sean Murphy, C Stephen Piscotty, RF Christian Bethancourt, 1B Elvis Andrus, SS Cristian Pache, CF Christian Lopes, LF Nick Allen, 2B

P: Daulton Jefferies, RHP

Game #18

Who: San Francisco Giants (12-5) vs. Oakland A’s (9-8)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area for the Giants and NBC Sports California for the A’s (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN