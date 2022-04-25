The San Francisco Giants face off against the Milwaukee Brewers today for a one-game stop, part of their make-up series that was postponed due to the lockout.

The Giants have decided to give Carlos Rodón an extra day of rest and have opted to do another bullpen game, with Sam Long getting the start again. This worked out pretty well for them on Friday, when Long went two innings, allowing only two hits and no runs before being replaced by Jakob Junis, who went five, allowing only three hits and striking out four.

Despite the shortness of their stay in Milwaukee, the Giants drew the short straw today, because they’ll be facing off against the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Corbin Burnes. Burnes had a 5.6 bWAR season in 2021, leading baseball with a 2.43 ERA, 1.63 FIP, with 234 strikeouts to 34 walks in 167 innings pitched. Should be no problem. (/s)

The good news is that both Brandon Belt and Joc Pederson have had some success against Burnes (by which I mean they’ve each hit a home run against him in eight at-bats) so hopefully they can manage to do at least a little damage today.

Roster moves before the game: Mike Yastrzemski was moved to the IL (Covid) and Luke Williams was recalled from Triple-A.

Lineups

Giants

Joc Pederson, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, DH Luis González, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Jason Vosler, 3B Curt Casali, C

Brewers

Andrew McCutchen, DH Willy Adames, SS Christian Yelich, LF Hunter Renfroe, RF Keston Hiura, 1B Lorenzo Cain, CF Victor Caratini, C Mike Brosseau, 3B Kolten Wong, 2B

P: Corbin Burnes, RHP

Game #17

Who: San Francisco Giants (11-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-6)

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

When: 3:10 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM