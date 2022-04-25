Good morning, baseball fans!

I do love writing these weekend round-ups after watching the San Francisco Giants sweep a series. I could get used to this.

Last weekend, it was a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. This weekend, it was a sweep against the Washington Nationals. And one thing became abundantly clear this weekend: the Giants are not going to let up on opponents, no matter what kind of lead they have, and no matter how much other teams may think that’s the wrong way to play the game.

Friday night saw the Giants score six runs in the second inning, but that didn’t stop them from doing everything they could to get on base and advance runners, to the consternation of opposing players and coaches. And we saw yesterday, when they scored six runs in the ninth inning, despite having a 6-3 lead going into the ninth, that they are more than happy to pile on and I’m here for it.

I think it’s bringing out the best in a lot of players and more teams should consider adopting the same strategy. Too many organizations are happy to not be too competitive, in order to get the trophy for the lowest payroll and best draft picks, I guess. But the point of competitive sports is to compete to the best of your ability. It’s not showing up your opponent, it’s challenging them to play at a higher level. And sure, that’s not going to happen every day, but I think it makes the game better on the whole at a time when the game, well, doesn’t have the best reputation.

Some good news, LaMonte Wade Jr. began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento over the weekend. Which means we’re one step closer to seeing his return! With the Giants being down a couple of outfielders, that will be a much-needed addition.

Speaking of outfielders that are out, Mike Yastrzemski tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, and will likely have to quarantine in Washington, DC until he has two negative tests after five days.

Some Logan Webb humor for you:

Logan Webb on Joc Pederson: “He does swing very, very hard. It kind of reminds me of myself.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 24, 2022

And one final note, today’s game will be another bullpen start for the Giants. They are giving Carlos Rodón an extra day of rest. Sam Long will get the start once again.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants have a very short trip to face the Milwaukee Brewers today to make up one of the games that got rescheduled due to the lockout. Today’s game starts at 3:10 pm PT.