Minor League box scores, April 23

A round up of box scores from the San Francisco Giants affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), 1:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Erie SeaWolves (Tigers), 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 1:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks), 1:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

