Happy Sunday, y’all.

The San Francisco Giants video team, which is very good at what they do, released two really cool videos this week.

One was the latest in their installment called How to train like a big league ...which is my personal favorite. In it, you watch some players at a certain position go through Spring Training drills with coaches, and you get the curtain pulled back a little bit.

In their latest video it’s the infielders, with bench coach Kai Correa, and infielders Mauricio Dubón and Marco Luciano. It’s an incredibly enjoyable video, that not only shows you the drills the big leaguers do, but features Dubón mentoring a young prospect in Luciano, and acting as his translator. It also has an awesome moment where Correa explains to Luciano that he’s in control of his path, and gets to choose how he wants it to unfold.

I highly recommend checking it out.

The next video is a conversation between Correa and Amy G. It’s a ton of fun, and if you’ve ever wondered what Correa does on an average day, you’ll find the answer here.

Good stuff, Giants.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants close out their series with the Washington Nationals this morning at 10:35 a.m. PT.