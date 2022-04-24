It’s series finale time, and the San Francisco Giants are looking to close things out on a high note against the Washington Nationals, before hosting them again in a few days.

The Giants are sending their No. 1 starter, Logan Webb to the mound, and hoping he’s able to bounce back from his first rough outing of the year. Despite not having his best stuff against the New York Mets last week, Webb is still having a fine year, allowing 15 hits, 4 walks, and 5 earned runs in 17.2 innings, with 11 strikeouts. That’s translated to a 2.55 ERA and a 2.49 FIP.

On the other side is righty Josiah Gray, one of the key pieces in the trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gray has pitched 14.1 innings and allowed 12 hits, 7 walks, and 5 earned runs, with 18 strikeouts, good for a 3.14 ERA and a 4.03 FIP.

Go Giants. Breakfast baseball. Hell yeah.

Game #16

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

When: 10:35 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM