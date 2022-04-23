Minor League box scores, April 22

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader @ Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) [Game 1] [Game 2]
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks)
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), 6:37 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Erie SeaWolves (Tigers), 10:35 a.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 1:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks), 6:30 p.m. PT
