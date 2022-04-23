 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, April 22

A round up of box scores from the San Francisco Giants affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
NLDS: LA Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader @ Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) [Game 1] [Game 2]

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), 6:37 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Erie SeaWolves (Tigers), 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 1:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks), 6:30 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

