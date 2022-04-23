The San Francisco Giants started their road series against the Washington Nationals on a high-note, riding a seven-run second inning to a dominant 7-1 victory. Now they’ll look for a series win on a Saturday.

And it’s everyone’s favorite thing: breakfast baseball. Put the bacon on the skillet, pour yourself a cup of coffee, and settle in for some good morning baseball.

Lefty Alex Wood takes the mound for the Giants. He’s been excellent in his first two starts of the year, pitching 9.1 innings and allowing 9 hits, 3 walks, and 2 earned runs, with 11 strikeouts. He’ll try and keep the good times rolling, and he’ll be opposed by I have no clue who, because I’m writing this on Friday and the Nationals haven’t announced their starter.

Go Giants.

Game #15

Who: San Francisco Giants (9-5) vs. Washington Nationals (6-10)

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

When: 10:05 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM