 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday BP: Duggar and DeSclafani to the IL

The Giants placed Steven Duggar and Anthony DeSclafani on the Injured List, while adding Luis González and Jakob Junis to the roster.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Happy weekend, baseball fans.

The San Francisco Giants made a flurry of moves on Friday. You’re used to that. Some of these moves were sad, though. Namely that outfielder Steven Duggar was placed on the 60-day Injured Last after injuring his oblique during Thursday’s loss to the New York Mets.

We knew Duggar, who had been a near everyday player in LaMonte Wade Jr.’s absence, was going to the IL. But we didn’t know it would be of the 60-day variety, and that’s a bummer.

We didn’t, however, know that Anthony DeSclafani was headed to the IL, but he is, though just the standard 10-day variety.

Taking their places on the roster were right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis and left-handed hitting outfielder Luis González. Duggar’s placement on the 60-day IL opened up a spot for González, who was not previously on the 40-man roster.

Heal up, Duggar and DeSclafani. And welcome, Junis and González.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play their second game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals this morning at 10:05 a.m. PT.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...