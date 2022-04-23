Happy weekend, baseball fans.

The San Francisco Giants made a flurry of moves on Friday. You’re used to that. Some of these moves were sad, though. Namely that outfielder Steven Duggar was placed on the 60-day Injured Last after injuring his oblique during Thursday’s loss to the New York Mets.

We knew Duggar, who had been a near everyday player in LaMonte Wade Jr.’s absence, was going to the IL. But we didn’t know it would be of the 60-day variety, and that’s a bummer.

We didn’t, however, know that Anthony DeSclafani was headed to the IL, but he is, though just the standard 10-day variety.

Taking their places on the roster were right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis and left-handed hitting outfielder Luis González. Duggar’s placement on the 60-day IL opened up a spot for González, who was not previously on the 40-man roster.

The Giants made the following roster moves today:



• RHP Anthony DeSclafani placed on the 10-day IL

• OF Steven Duggar placed on the 60-day IL

• RHP Jakob Junis recalled from Triple-A Sacramento

• OF Luis González selected from Triple-A Sacramento — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 22, 2022

Heal up, Duggar and DeSclafani. And welcome, Junis and González.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play their second game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals this morning at 10:05 a.m. PT.