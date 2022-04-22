The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game series against the Washington Nationals today at Nationals Park.

With Alex Cobb on the IL, the Giants are short a starter and have opted to go with a bullpen game for today’s start, with Sam Long getting the...start? Opener? Either way, Long will be taking the mound at the start of the game and I’m assuming they will be hoping for a few innings from him.

The Giants are facing a grueling travel schedule over the next couple of weeks and will need starters and long relievers to eat up as many innings as possible to keep the bullpen arms as fresh as possible.

Long has pitched 2.2 innings this season, allowing zero hits or runs and one walk, with three strikeouts. In 2021, he posted a 5.53 ERA, 4.23 FIP with 38 strikeouts to 15 walks in 40.2 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against a pitcher the Giants are quite familiar with, left hander Patrick Corbin. Before signing with the Nationals prior to the 2019 season, Corbin was with the Diamondbacks for several years. Which means that several Giants have seen him just a few times. On paper, Corbin is having a bit of a rough start to his 2022 season. In three starts, he’s only pitched 12 innings, allowing 10 runs on 17 hits and 8 walks, with 11 strikeouts. Though it should be noted that the majority of that came from a disastrous second start of the season against the Atlanta Braves, in which he only managed to get through 2.2 innings. The other two were fairly solid, if short, starts.

The player to watch against him would be Brandon Crawford, who has faced Corbin 43 times and has a .256 average with two home runs and seven RBI.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, LF Wilmer Flores, 3B Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Thairo Estrada, 2B Brandon Crawford, SS Mauricio Dubón, CF Joey Bart, C Mike Yastrzemski, RF

P: Sam Long, LHP

Nationals

César Hernández, 2B Juan Soto, RF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Kelbert Ruiz, C Lane Thomas, LF Maikel Franco, 3B Alcides Escobar, SS Victor Robles, CF

P: Patrick Corbin, LHP

Game #14

Who: San Francisco Giants (8-5) vs. Washington Nationals (6-9)

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

When: 4:05 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM