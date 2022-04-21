It’s always trade season when you’re the San Francisco Giants, and Thursday was no exception. While the team was busy losing a series finale to the New York Mets, the front office was searching for reinforcements on the pitching front, and they found some in Chicago.

The Giants agreed to send cash considerations to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott. In order to make room on the 40-man roster for Abbott, the team designated outfielder Jaylin Davis for assignment.

The #SFGiants and Cubs made a trade today, with RHP Cory Abbott joining the Giants organization in exchange for cash considerations. Abbott has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.



OF Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment to make room for Abbott on the 40-man roster. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 21, 2022

Abbott, who is 26 and a starter, was a second-round pick in 2017 by the Cubs. He made his MLB debut last season and got rocked, allowing 13 earned runs and 11 walks in just 17.2 innings. He’s put up some pretty nice strikeout numbers in the Minor Leagues, but never been particularly good at preventing runs.

But it seems like the Giants have found something they really like in him, which is their style. Now comes the fun part: trying to tap into it.

Gabe Kapler says #SFGiants newly acquired starter Cory Abbott “might be a nice pitcher for us … with a couple adjustments and tweaks.” — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) April 21, 2022

As for Davis, the writing had been on the wall for a while. He was acquired in 2019 as part of the trade that sent Sam Dyson to the Minnesota Twins, and has appeared in each of the last three seasons. But he’s hit just .159/.221/.270, and the Giants have soured on him due to his high strikeout rates.

There’s a decent chance that Davis clears waivers, in which case he could be outrighted back to Sacramento.