The San Francisco Giants meet the New York Mets one last time in this series today, as the Giants attempt to even up the series this morning.

Looking to head to Washington, DC with a happy flight will be Anthony DeSclafani, who gets the start for some brunch baseball this morning. DeSclafani has given up two runs in each of his starts thus far, with the first being on eight hits. He hasn’t gotten through the fifth inning yet, but with the short spring, that isn’t too alarming. The Giants have managed to win both of his starts thus far on the strength of their bullpen.

He’ll be facing off against right-hander Carlos Carrasco. This is Carrasco’s second season with the Mets, and his first two starts have been strong, allowing only one run on 5 hits, with 13 strikeouts to two walks in 10.2 innings pitched.

The only change for the Giants lineup is Joey Bart will be resting, which is standard for a day game after a night game. Curt Casali gets the start this morning.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pedereson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Curt Casali, C

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, RHP

Mets

Brandon Nimmo, CF Francisco Lindor, DH Jeff McNeill, 2B Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Mark Canha, LF Travis Jankowski, RF Luis Guillorme, SS Tomás Nido, C

P: Carlos Carrasco, RHP

Game #13

Who: San Francisco Giants (8-4) vs. New York Mets (9-4)

Where: Citi Field, Queens, NY

When: 10:10 am PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM