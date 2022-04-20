The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will be facing off once again today. After losing the first two games of the series in one day, the Giants will need a win today if they hope to leave New York with a split series.

They’ll be doing so with Carlos Rodón on the mound. Rodón has had two strong starts for the Giants so far this season, allowing just one run each, with 19 strikeouts to four walks in 12 innings of work.

He’ll be facing off against Chris Bassitt for the Mets. Bassitt is not exactly a stranger to the Giants, having played the majority of his career for the Oakland Athletics before being traded in March. He’s having a strong start to his Mets career. In his first two starts, he’s only allowed one run, with 14 strikeouts to 3 walks in 12 innings pitched.

This should be a good pitching match-up. One thing Bassitt has going for him is that his offense has piled on in his starts. Rodón hasn’t quite had that kind of run support, but hopefully that can change today. Although none of the Giants have a ton of history against Bassitt, Brandon Crawford has a .500 average in six at-bats, including a home run. So I’d expect to see him in the lineup today.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, DH Darin Ruff, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Mets

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, DH Mark Canha, LF J.D. Davis, 3B Luis Guillorme, 2B James McCann, C

P: Chris Bassitt, RHP

Game #12

Who: San Francisco Giants (7-4) vs. New York Mets (9-3)

Where: Citi Field, Queens, NY

When: 4:10 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM