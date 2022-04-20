It’s Brandon Belt’s birthday, and that’s quite a mouthful. Say it five times fast to warm yourself up for every San Francisco Giants game this season.

Happy birthday, captain!

In case you missed it, the Belt wars have concluded, and the good dudes have won. We don’t argue about Belt anymore, we just celebrate how good he is, with fun things like this:

brandon belt can do some damage to this franchise list this year pic.twitter.com/sgyqqwjip3 — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) April 20, 2022

And like this:

It’s Belt’s 35th birthday today, and hopefully he’s celebrating by eating yummy food, drinking tasty beer, and driving fast cars. And, you know, hitting two to four home runs in leading the Giants to a win.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the third game in their four-game series against the New York Mets today at 4:10 p.m. PT.