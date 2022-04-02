The San Francisco Giants season opener is less than a week away, and after some doses of bad injury news, the Giants are finally getting some good news: Brandon Belt is back.

The first baseman who, in case you missed it, has been the third-best hitter in baseball over the last two years, has not yet appeared in a Spring Training game due to some mild knee inflammation. But he’s written into the lineup for Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. And not only that, but Belt is scheduled to play the field, too, rather than be the designated hitter.

In twisted humor, Belt will make his debut against ... you guessed it ... Clayton Kershaw.

Brandon Belt is in tomorrow's lineup vs. the Dodgers at Glendale. It'd be his spring debut. pic.twitter.com/xl6QNmEAgt — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 2, 2022

It’s also worth noting that Mike Yastrzemski, who exited a game during the week with quad tightness, is back in the lineup (and also playing the field) as well. Belt and Yaz both being ready for Opening Day would be a huge boost to the team’s offense (and defense, for that matter).

The Giants and Dodgers play at 12:05 p.m. PT on Saturday. Unlike most of the team’s Spring Training games, this one is televised on NBC Sports Bay Area.

How many days until Opening Day?

Six days if you’re reading this on Saturday. Five days if you’re reading this on Sunday.

We’re almost there!