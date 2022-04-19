The San Francisco Giants made a roster move on Tuesday in between their doubleheader games against the New York Mets. Right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb, who started the first game of the doubleheader, was placed on the Injured List, and right-handed reliever Yunior Marte was called up to take his spot.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader:

• RHP Alex Cobb placed on the 10-day IL (right adductor strain).

• RHP Yunior Marte recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

• IF/OF Luke Williams named as the 29th man for Game 2. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 19, 2022

The Giants smartly had two players ready to join the roster for the 29th spot afforded to teams in the second game of a doubleheader. Presumably the Giants were waiting to see how the first game played out before deciding whether to add a pitcher in Marte, or a position player in Luke Williams, who had been optioned earlier in the day. With Cobb’s injury, the Giants added both.

Cobb left the first game of the doubleheader in the fifth inning after injuring his groin trying to cover first base. He didn’t sound overly concerned after the game, so he may be back soon.

The Giants were going to need someone to pitch his next scheduled start with or without the injury, since Cobb was initially supposed to pitch on Monday before that game was rained out. His next scheduled start would have been Saturday, which is only three days of rest, so the Giants were always going to have to turn to someone else — perhaps Sammy Long, who is already on the active roster, or perhaps Jakob Junis or Sean Hjelle from AAA Sacramento.

MLB is returning to 15-day ILs this season, but they don’t start until May, so Cobb was able to sneak onto the 10-day list.