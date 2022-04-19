It had been a few days since the San Francisco Giants had some roster churn, so you knew it was time. So on Tuesday the Giants made a few moves.

The team announced on Tuesday morning, ahead of their doubleheader against the New York Mets, that infielder Jason Vosler had been called up, with infielder Luke Williams optioned to AAA Sacramento.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:

• IF/OF Jason Vosler recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

• IF/OF Luke Williams optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 19, 2022

Williams beat out Vosler for the final infield spot on the Opening Day roster, and for good reason. He had a much better Spring Training, hitting 5-16 with a home run, a double, and a walk, compared to Vosler’s 3-21 with two doubles and two walks. Williams is also a little more versatile, as he’s more comfortable in the outfield, and has had moderately more success in the Majors, as he entered the season with a career .631 OPS compared to Vosler’s .612.

But with the Giants scheduled to face a bunch of righties — all four of the Mets starters in this series are right-handed — and Williams behind Wilmer Flores, Thairo Estrada, and Mauricio Dubón on the infield depth chart, the Giants decided to swap him out for the left-handed hitting Vosler, who’s hitting .233/.303/.433 in Sacramento. But Williams, who has hit 2-5 with a double this season, will surely be back on the roster sometime soon.

With the Giants and Mets playing a doubleheader, the Giants are also allowed a 29th player on the roster, which is currently creating a little bit of confusion. The Giants haven’t announced the player, but multiple beat reporters have noticed that right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte, who made his MLB debut last week, is in New York with the team.

The Giants called up Jason Vosler and optioned Luke Williams to Triple-A. Yunior Marte is also here, likely as the extra man for the doubleheader. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 19, 2022

That seems straightforward enough, except that the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser seems to imply that Williams is sticking around to be the extra player today.

Lol Luke Williams is optioned out AND is the extra player for the second game. That’s some next level roster moving. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 19, 2022

We will clear it up as soon as there is ... uhh ... clarity.

Update: There is no update.