Jason Vosler called up, Luke Williams optioned

The Giants are swapping a right-handed infielder for a left-handed one.

By Brady Klopfer
MLB: JUL 28 Dodgers at Giants Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It had been a few days since the San Francisco Giants had some roster churn, so you knew it was time. So on Tuesday the Giants made a few moves.

The team announced on Tuesday morning, ahead of their doubleheader against the New York Mets, that infielder Jason Vosler had been called up, with infielder Luke Williams optioned to AAA Sacramento.

Williams beat out Vosler for the final infield spot on the Opening Day roster, and for good reason. He had a much better Spring Training, hitting 5-16 with a home run, a double, and a walk, compared to Vosler’s 3-21 with two doubles and two walks. Williams is also a little more versatile, as he’s more comfortable in the outfield, and has had moderately more success in the Majors, as he entered the season with a career .631 OPS compared to Vosler’s .612.

But with the Giants scheduled to face a bunch of righties — all four of the Mets starters in this series are right-handed — and Williams behind Wilmer Flores, Thairo Estrada, and Mauricio Dubón on the infield depth chart, the Giants decided to swap him out for the left-handed hitting Vosler, who’s hitting .233/.303/.433 in Sacramento. But Williams, who has hit 2-5 with a double this season, will surely be back on the roster sometime soon.

With the Giants and Mets playing a doubleheader, the Giants are also allowed a 29th player on the roster, which is currently creating a little bit of confusion. The Giants haven’t announced the player, but multiple beat reporters have noticed that right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte, who made his MLB debut last week, is in New York with the team.

That seems straightforward enough, except that the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser seems to imply that Williams is sticking around to be the extra player today.

We will clear it up as soon as there is ... uhh ... clarity.

Update: There is no update.

