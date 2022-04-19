Welcome to game two of today’s double-header between the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets! This is being pre-written, so I have no idea what happened, but wasn’t that a crazy play by [redacted]? And I can’t believe [redacted] was able to strike out [redacted] like that in the [redacted] inning. So clutch.

Anyway, to the future! This next game would ordinarily seem likely to be a pitcher’s duel, but in the second game of a double-header, well, anything’s possible. Which isn’t exactly what you love to see when Logan Webb is on the mound, attempting to go an entire calendar year without starting a game in which the Giants lose. But what’s life without adversity.

The last time these two pitched in the same game was Game 5 of the 2021 NLDS, and I don’t want to think about that right now so let’s just talk about the seasons they’ve been having so far.

So far in 2022, Webb has been great. In two games, he’s holding a 1.29 ERA, 1.88 FIP with 10 strikeouts to one walk in 14 innings pitched between two starts, allowing just one run in each game.

Scherzer is coming in with a 3.27 ERA, 3.28 FIP with 13 strikeouts to 4 walks in 11 innings pitched between two starts. It also helps that his offense has been giving him big numbers, with those games being 7-3, and 9-6 wins, respectively. We’ll see if they can do the same against Webb.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Jason Vosler, 3B Curt Casali, C

P: Logan Webb

Mets

Brandon Nimmo, CF Francisco Lindor, SS Jeff McNeill, LF Pete Alonso, DH Eduardo Escobar, 3B Dominic Smith, 1B Starling Marte, RF Luis Guillorme, 2B Tomás Nido, C

P: Max Scherzer

Game #11

Who: San Francisco Giants (7-3) vs. New York Mets (8-3)

Where: Citi Field, Queens, NY

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM