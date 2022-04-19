The San Francisco Giants finally kick off a four-game series against the New York Mets this afternoon at Citi Field, as they embark upon game one of a double-header after last night’s game was postponed due to weather.

The Mets are coming in hot, leading the NL East after a week of early season success similar to the Giants.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Cobb, making his second start for the club. His first start was against the San Diego Padres last Tuesday, in which he gave up two runs on four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in five innings of work. Robinson Canó might be trouble for him, the two have seen 28 at-bats against each other and Canó has hit four home runs, knocked in seven and has a .357 lifetime average. Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar both have good numbers against him as well, but smaller sample sizes.

On the mound for the Mets will be Tylor Megill. Megill is in his second season in the big leagues, having had a 0.6 bWAR rookie season with a 4.52 ERA, 4.69 FIP with 99 strikeouts to 27 walks in 89.2 innings pitched. This season, he has yet to allow a run to score. His first two starts have been practically identical, going roughly five innings with three hits each and no walks, striking out five and six respectively.

His last start against the Giants was August 24th of last year, which ended up being a blowout loss in which the Giants won 8-0, seven of those runs were charged to Megill. Brandon Belt had four hits, including two home runs. So I’d expect to see him in the lineup for the first game, at least.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Wilmer Flores, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Jason Vosler, 3B Joey Bart, C

P: Alex Cobb

Mets

Jeff McNeil, LF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Robinson Canó, 2B J.D. Davis, DH Travis Jankowski, CF James McMann, C

P: Tylor Megill

Game #9

Who: San Francisco Giants (7-2) vs. New York Mets (7-3)

Where: Citi Field, Queens, NY

When: 12:10 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM