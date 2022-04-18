 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants vs. Mets postponed

There will be a doubleheader on Tuesday.

By Brady Klopfer
Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Photo by Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Folks, we come bearing sad news: you thought there would be baseball today, but alas, there is no baseball. The San Francisco Giants game vs. the New York Mets on Monday night has been canceled due to rain in the Big Apple.

The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Tuesday, which begins at 12:10 p.m. PT. As a reminder, MLB finally did away with the seven-inning doubleheaders, so you’ll get a minimum of 18 innings of baseball on Tuesday, barring more rain.

The Giants were scheduled to have Alex Cobb pitch on Monday and Logan Webb on Tuesday, and are keeping those two starters for the doubleheader. Which means tomorrow’s rotation will be Cobb-Webb.

A day off is nice for the Giants, who are in the midst of an 11-game road trip in as many days. Though given that eight of those games are still ahead of them, a doubleheader is probably not what they were hoping for.

Either way, I hate to be the one that tells you there’s no baseball today. Enjoy the Golden State Warriors playoff game, and rest up for an 18-inning marathon tomorrow.

