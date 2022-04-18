Giants vs. Mets postponed

Folks, we come bearing sad news: you thought there would be baseball today, but alas, there is no baseball. The San Francisco Giants game vs. the New York Mets on Monday night has been canceled due to rain in the Big Apple.

Tonight's game has been postponed by rain that hasn't arrived yet. Doubleheader tomorrow. Congrats to everyone who gets an extra dinner in New York this week. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 18, 2022

The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Tuesday, which begins at 12:10 p.m. PT. As a reminder, MLB finally did away with the seven-inning doubleheaders, so you’ll get a minimum of 18 innings of baseball on Tuesday, barring more rain.

The Giants were scheduled to have Alex Cobb pitch on Monday and Logan Webb on Tuesday, and are keeping those two starters for the doubleheader. Which means tomorrow’s rotation will be Cobb-Webb.

A day off is nice for the Giants, who are in the midst of an 11-game road trip in as many days. Though given that eight of those games are still ahead of them, a doubleheader is probably not what they were hoping for.

Either way, I hate to be the one that tells you there’s no baseball today. Enjoy the Golden State Warriors playoff game, and rest up for an 18-inning marathon tomorrow.