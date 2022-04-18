Good morning, baseball fans!

I hope you all had a wonderful holiday weekend, because the Giants sure did! In case you missed it, the San Francisco Giants got their first sweep of the season this weekend over the Cleveland Guardians! And I know, I know. Small sample size, one week into the season, etc., etc. But it really does feel good to get a strong start out of the gate, and get a sweep against a well-hitting team this early in the year.

Friday was another gem of a game from Carlos Rodón, with a parade of dingers from Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson and Joey Bart, with the Giants winning 4-1.

Saturday saw the Giants taking advantage of defensive mistakes from the Guardians to give them an edge, not to mention Brandon Belt doing captain things, helping lead the team to a 4-2 victory.

And Sunday was the Thairo Estrada show, with cameo home run from Belt as well, that had the Giants closing out the sweep with an 8-1 victory.

The team heads to New York to kick off a four-game series against their weird cousins, the New York Mets. And that had to have been one happy flight.

Happy Monday, everyone!

What time do the Giants play today?

First pitch today against the Mets is at 4:10 pm PT.