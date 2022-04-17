It’s series finale time. After this third straight game against the Cleveland Guardians, the San Francisco Giants will head to the Big Apple for four straight against the New York Mets, before heading to the nation’s capital.

And it’s morning baseball for those of us on the west coast!

The Giants are giving the ball to lefty Alex Wood, who allowed five hits, one walk, and two earned runs in his first start of the year, with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. A year ago he posted a 3.83 ERA and a 3.48 FIP, with 152 strikeouts to 39 walks in 138.2 innings.

On the other side is yet another righty from the Guardians, Aaron Civale. In his first start of the year, Civale allowed four hits, three walks, and two earned runs in 3.1 innings, with three strikeouts. In 2021 he had a 3.84 ERA, a 4.83 FIP, and 99 strikeouts to 31 walks in 124.1 innings.

Lineups

Giants:

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, DH Darin Ruf, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Curt Casali, C

P: Alex Wood

Guardians:

Myles Straw, CF Owen Miller, 2B José Ramírez, DH Franmil Reyes, RF Amed Rosario, SS Ernie Clement, 3B Bobby Bradley, 1B Oscar Mercado, LF Austin Hedges, C

P: Aaron Civale

Game #9

Who: San Francisco Giants (6-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4)

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

When: 10:40 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM