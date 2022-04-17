A while back the San Francisco Giants video team, which has done some really cool things since the start of the pandemic, began a new series, called How to train like a big league _____. It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: footage from Spring Training of Giants players at a certain position going through their training regimen with the coaching staff.

It’s a really fun peek behind the Scottsdale curtains. A few weeks ago the team released their first episode of the year, and it’s all about the catchers. You get to watch Joey Bart, Patrick Bailey, Brett Auerbach, Ricardo Genovés, and Jhonny Pereda go through drills and coaching with catcher coach Craig Albernaz.

There are some fascinating moments and, in hindsight, perhaps a giveaway that Bart would be the starting catcher when Albernaz referred to him as “QB1.”

Enjoy, and then enjoy the game!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants conclude their series against the Cleveland Guardians this morning at 10:40 a.m. PT.