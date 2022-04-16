After a very fun first game of the series, the San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians are back in action for game number two. And for devoted Bay Area sports fans, this serves as an appetizer ahead of the Golden State Warriors playoff game against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

The Giants are turning to righty Anthony DeSclafani, who was hot and cold in his first game of the season, when he allowed eight hits and a walk in 3.2 innings, but limited the damage to two runs and struck out five. In 2021 he had a 3.17 ERA and a 3.62 FIP, with 152 strikeouts to 42 walks in 167.2 innings.

On the other side of things is righty Cal Quantrill, who is also making his second start of the year. Quantrill allowed four hits, one walk, and two earned runs in five innings in his first start, though he had just two strikeouts. His 2021 was interesting, as he posted a 2.89 ERA but a 4.07 FIP, with 121 strikeouts to 47 walks in 149.2 innings.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

P: Anthony DeSclafani

Guardians

Myles Straw, CF Steven Kwan, LF José Ramírez, 3B Franmil Reyes, DH Amed Rosario, SS Josh Naylor, RF Owen Miller, 1B Andrés Giménez, 2B Bryan Lavastida, C

P: Cal Quantrill

Game #8

Who: San Francisco Giants (5-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-3)

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

When: 3:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM