Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. Here’s hoping you’re still riding the high of Friday’s brilliant 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

If you need some more baseball to keep you warm before today’s game (with the Golden State Warriors playoff game following it — what a day for Bay Area sports!), then I’ve got just the thing for you.

The Giants recently released a really cool video. It’s simple: just a 20-minute sit down between Amy G and manager Gabe Kapler. Amy G — who is now a multimedia producer for the Giants after many years at NBC Sports Bay Area — has long had strong rapport with members of the Giants, and an extended sit down is fun to watch.

Among other things, they discuss the team, Kapler’s offseason travels, and that new (and gorgeous, I might add) hand tattoo of his.

And they do it all while drinking Laphroaig, for those of you who care about the really important things.

Check it out:

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play their second game of a three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m. PT today.