Minor League box scores, April 15

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Altoona Curve (Pirates)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Spokane (Rockies)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)

AD

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 4:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Altoona Curve (Pirates), 3:05 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader vs. Spokane (Rockies), 5:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 5:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started