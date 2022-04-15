The San Francisco Giants face off against the Cleveland Guardians today to kick off a three game series in Ohio.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Carlos Rodón, who had an excellent first start with the Giants on Saturday against the Marlins. Though he got no run support, Rodón was electric, striking out 12 in five innings of work, only allowing three hits, a walk and one run.

On the mound for the Guardians will be Zach Plesac, a 27-year old right-right hander in his fourth season with Cleveland. Plesac had a 1.2 bWAR 2021 season, finishing with a 4.67 ERA, 4.73 FIP, with 100 strikeouts to 34 walks in 142.2 innings pitched. In his first start of 2022 against the Kansas City Royals, Plesac allowed zero runs on three hits, with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

I’d also like to include this bit of heartwarming information about Guardians rookie Steven Kwan from Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle:

Steven Kwan, Cleveland’s breakout rookie, grew up a Giants fan in Fremont. He hopes that Crawford is playing tonight, and Belt. “those two are the cornerstones!” he says. Posey is his all time favorite but he modeled his game on Ichiro, he says. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 15, 2022

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Guardians

Myles Straw, CF Steven Kwan, LF José Ramírez, 3B Franmil Reyes, DH Amed Rosario, SS Owen Miller, 2B Josh Naylor, 1B Oscar Mercado, RF Austin Hedges, C

P: Zach Plesac, RHP

Game #7

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

When: 4:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM